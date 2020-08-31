Reason why Roman Reigns can't wrestle without the vest, details of health risk revealed

Roman Reigns is back at the top of the WWE, but this isn't the same Big Dog that the fans have witnessed for years. Roman Reigns is now a heel and a certified Paul Heyman Guy.

Rumors of WWE possibly changing Roman Reigns' in-ring gear have been circulating for a long time. Naturally enough, the speculation of Reigns perhaps wrestling without a shirt or with some fresh gear, have cropped up following his return at SummerSlam.

Tom Colohue addressed the question during the latest live RAW Preview session on Sportskeeda's Facebook page. SK reader Ray Durazo asked Tom on whether WWE would change Roman Reigns' attire.

Tom Colohue noted that Roman Reigns would never give up the chest protector as the Superstar wears it for a very important reason. Roman Reigns has a history of suffering hernia, and he wears a belt that helps prevent any medical complications. The chest protection vest is specifically worn to protect that belt.

Here's what Tom Colohue explained:

"They have made a little change to his attire; however, he is still wearing the chest protector underneath. It's just with a little less padding. He has to wear that. This is not the case of him choosing to wear it; he has to wear that because of a medical condition that means he get hernias. He is wearing a belt specifically to prevent that. He wears that to protect the belt. He has to wear that. So anyone asking for a change of attire, please stop. You are risking his health by encouraging that."

Roman Reigns' future as a heel Universal Champion

Advertisement

Roman Reigns might have a new persona, but he would never ditch the vest as it's necessary for his safety and wellbeing. Roman Reigns wrestling without a shirt or a vest could pose a legitimate risk to his health. He had to be pulled from the Clash of Champions PPV in 2014 due to an emergency hernia surgery.

The Big Dog may not even need new attire as his alliance with Paul Heyman and the heel turn have revitalized his WWE career. It's a great time to be a Roman Reigns fa as the company reportedly has big plans for The Big Dog's Universal title reign as he cements his position as the top heel on SmackDown.