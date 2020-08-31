We're back with another stacked edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup. Payback was quite an eventful pay-per-view for the WWE, and there are several significant stories to cover in the aftermath of the show.

We now know the possible reason behind Randy Orton losing clean to Keith Lee at Payback. There is also some major concern amongst the fans about Brock Lesnar's future on the back of an astonishing development.

A veteran from RAW also rejected an exciting proposal about leading a faction. Details of the impending split between Sasha Banks and Bayley have also been revealed.

Last but certainly not least, we have updates about the plans for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship reign.

#5. Possible reason why Randy Orton lost clean to Keith Lee at WWE Payback

Randy Orton lost to Keith Lee at Payback, and the surprising aspect of the match was that it was just over six minutes long.

Keith Lee got put over big time by the Legend Killer, but what was the reason behind the booking decision?

Dave Meltzer noted on the Wrestling Observer Radio that Randy Orton losing to Keith Lee could be a precursor for another WWE title reign for the 13-time World Champion.

Randy Orton could end up beating Drew McIntyre, presumably at Clash of Champions, before having a series of matches against Keith Lee further down the line for the WWE title.

Here's what Meltzer explained on the latest edition of the Observer Radio:

"The only upset was Keith Lee's quick win over Orton, and I thought that result just made sense. I think that the one thing is that, to me, as soon as I saw that result, I was like, 'Orton is winning the title from Drew McIntyre after all. I don't know that, but that was the immediate conclusion I came to. And they are setting up for Orton vs. Keith Lee title matches as well.

So, if Orton is going to win the title, him losing to Keith Lee, I wouldn't say it was a no-brainer; it's WWE, they could have easily not done it, but they did it, and it wasn't a great match at all, you know six minutes and just a pin out of nowhere but just him winning, from a storyline standpoint, everything like that and a star-creating standpoint, it was a good move."