Recently injured superstar set to appear on WWE SmackDown - Reports

A recently injured WWE Superstar is scheduled to make an appearance on tonight's edition of SmackDown in Orlando.

The road toward SummerSlam 2023 is heating up, and a marquee match for the WWE Women's Championship was announced today. Asuka will be putting the title on the line against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam on August 5th.

Women's Money in the Bank winner Iyo Sky will be competing in a massive match tonight as well. Sky will be facing Charlotte Flair in a singles match tonight on the blue brand.

The Damage CTRL member captured the Money in the Bank briefcase by handcuffing her fellow stablemate, Bayley, to Becky Lynch at the premium live event on July 1st. Sky then climbed over The Role Model to retrieve the briefcase suspended above the ring.

Ahead of tonight's show, PW Insider has reported that Bayley will be making an appearance on SmackDown. The 34-year-old suffered an injury scare at a WWE Live Event this week but is healthy enough to be ringside for the match between Sky and Flair. The report noted that Bayley is not scheduled to be in action tonight on SmackDown.

Bayley takes a shot at WWE SmackDown announcer Michael Cole

Bayley has an interesting relationship with WWE SmackDown announcer Michael Cole.

The two have traded humorous insults over the years, and Bayley recently claimed that Michael Cole wants to battle her at WrestleMania for the money. Sportskeeda Wrestling's Philipa Hopwood caught up with the leader of Damage CTRL ahead of WWE Money in the Bank for an exclusive interview. She joked that while Michael Cole might love her, she absolutely despises him:

"It's a hate-hate relationship. He might love me, but I hate him." [0:54 – 0:57]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

While the leader of Damage CTRL has made it seem like she is completely fine with Iyo Sky winning the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, many believe that she is secretly jealous of her stablemate. Only time will tell if she will have Iyo Sky's back when the time comes for her to cash in her Money in the Bank contract.

Do you think Damage CTRL will still be together by the time Dakota Kai returns from injury? Would you like to see Iyo Sky as champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

