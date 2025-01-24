Recently-signed WWE star set to make Madison Square Garden debut at upcoming show - Reports

The newest member of the WWE RAW locker room, Penta, is reportedly set to make his Madison Square Garden debut very soon. The date for the upcoming show has been revealed.

The former AEW star has had two matches since arriving at the Stamford-based company. He made his highly-anticipated debut on the January 13 episode of the red brand, where he wrestled Chad Gable and emerged victorious. The following week, which was this past Monday, he collided with Pete Dunne and got another victory.

According to PWInsider, Penta will make his Madison Square Garden debut on the March 10 episode of RAW. Fans will be able to do pre-show meet-and-greet visits with the former TNA World Champion via WWE's concierge partner On Location.

It hasn't been disclosed yet whether he'll have a match or who his opponent will be. The show will take place after Royal Rumble, so there are still many weeks left.

Tommy Dreamer says Rey Mysterio's retirement would lead to Penta's rise in WWE

The Master of 619 is still known as the ultimate babyface and the greatest luchador of all time. He inspired many luchadors to follow in his footsteps.

Speaking on Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer pointed out that Penta is a rising star in WWE and could become even bigger after Rey Mysterio retires.

"He being Penta had so much buzz forever, and then to finally get to where he is. Again, think of the marketing, his size. People don't realize how much of a bigger dude he is, and his in-ring ability is phenomenal. The masks alone, the t-shirts; eventually Rey Mysterio will retire. So, who's going to be the next person to step up and be that person? He's definitely one of them. Same with his brother [Rey Fenix]," Dreamer said.

Penta has already connected with the crowd after arriving in the Stamford-based promotion. It'll be interesting to see what he does next.

