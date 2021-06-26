Big released WWE Superstar was allegedly not 'Vince's type of guy' - Reports 

WWE recently cleared the house by releasing 14 superstars from NXT and 205 Live, respectively.

Killian Dain has been released by WWE — Sean Ross Sapp of Voice Over Work (@SeanRossSapp) June 25, 2021

As revealed by Dave Meltzer during the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE has changed its hiring criteria and is now looking for younger and physically bigger wrestlers. The company fired many older wrestlers in its latest budget cut operation, and most outgoing talent were also not heavyweights.

Killian Dain is one exception, as he was a big guy who WWE booked like a destructive monster in NXT. The Irish star's WWE release caught many fans by surprise, but Meltzer noted that Dain was never 'Vince's type of guy.'

Meltzer stated that WWE has no shortage of 300-pounders, and the company was never likely to push Killian Dain as a top singles star:

"Yeah, but that's not Vince's type of guy, and he had been through it, and I think that just, obviously, they didn't just think, you know they have got 300-pound guys, and I think they just didn't feel he was one that they were going to push," Meltzer noted.

What's next for Killian Dain following his WWE release?

Killian Dain is incredibly agile for a man of his size, and Meltzer added that IMPACT Wrestling and Ring Of Honor could be ideal destinations for the 36-year-old wrestler.

While AEW is also an option, Meltzer would personally want Tony Khan and his team to test the waters before making a concrete decision:

"He is agile. He is a guy that, like, if I was IMPACT or Ring of Honor, I would take him for sure. AEW, I would definitely give him a try, I don't know if I would jump on him, but I would give him a try," Meltzer added.

Chip is back on my shoulder.



All future enquiries:

Damomackle@yahoo.com pic.twitter.com/HLp8ezk0Hu — Damo (@DamoMackle) June 25, 2021

Killian Dain posted a lengthy statement following his WWE release in which he addressed his future and thanked William Regal, Triple H, Shawn Michaels and various other people who helped in the WWE. Dain's wife, RAW Superstar Nikki Cross, also reacted to his statement with a fantastic message on Twitter.

Big Damo is back in business, but where will he land once his 90-day non-compete clause expires?

Edited by Jack Cunningham