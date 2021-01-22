Report: 22-year-old 'Next Brock Lesnar' Parker Boudreaux spotted backstage at NXT

WWE might have found the next Brock Lesnar as the 22-year-old football player who looks a lot like The Beast Incarnate may be in talks to join the company. It is being reported that the Parker Boudreaux, who calls himself the Next Big Thing, was spotted backstage at NXT this week.

Parker Boudreaux has been known for his uncanny resemblance to former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Even Lesnar's 'advocate' Paul Heyman praised Parker Boudreaux on Twitter, saying that the 22-year-old is indeed the Next Big Thing.

Fightful (via CSS) have reported that Parker Boudreaux was spotted backstage at NXT. With the increasing interest in Boudreaux because of his look, it was just a matter of time before WWE approached the young athlete to become part of the company.

While the exact nature of his visit to NXT is not clear at the moment, WWE is certainly interested in signing the young star, and the 22-year-old has himself stated that he would be interested in a career in pro-wrestling.

Save this #HustleTweet for future historical reference.@ParkerBoudreaux https://t.co/I9cm4IWXz9 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 2, 2021

Parker Boudreaux on comparisons to Brock Lesnar

Parker Boudreaux is well aware of his striking resemblance to Brock Lesnar, who is one of the biggest stars in WWE history. While speaking to Lucha Libre Online, Parker Boudreaux had talked about how he feels about these comparisons.

"I think Brock Lesnar is a tremendous athlete, and while I do take it as a compliment to be told we look alike, I look forward to people getting to see my own unique identity and character in professional wrestling, as well as watch me be my own person. I’m one of a kind. The Next Big Thing," said Parker Boudreaux.

With Brock Lesnar being a part-time wrestler in WWE, it would be wise for the company to groom Parker into becoming the next dominant Superstar.