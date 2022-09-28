Report on Drew McIntyre's condition after recent health issue

Drew McIntyre has been sick as of late due to him dealing with a case of food poisoning. However, PWInsider has provided an update on the former WWE Champion.

Despite recent health issues, McIntyre showed up on a previous episode of SmackDown to continue his storyline with Karrion Kross.

According to the report, The Scottish Warrior is part of the creative plans for this week's SmackDown. McIntyre, who was replaced on house shows by Braun Strowman, is also expected to return for live events this coming weekend.

McIntyre and Kross recently engaged in a wild brawl on the blue brand, with Scarlett Bordeaux aiming a fireball at The Scottish Warrior.

The two men are set to cross paths in a match at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event. The bout is set to be a Strap Match and was confirmed after the recent brawl between McIntyre and Kross.

Drew McIntyre recently spoke about a potential character change in WWE

The Scottish Warrior recently spoke about a potential change in character. Speaking in an interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall, the former WWE Champion opened up about being a babyface for the last couple of years.

Drew McIntyre added that if he ever turns a heel down the road, his character will have more "depth" to it.

"That’s what I’ve enjoyed most about being a good guy in the past year and a half, two years, is I’ve just literally been myself and the crowd have responded positively. Also, if I eventually turn bad again, I won’t just be the big, angry man. My character will have depth because they’ve been educated on who I really am, and it’ll be more interesting next time around,” said McIntyre.

The former WWE Champion recently lost to Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle. Drew McIntyre was unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone The Tribal Chief as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

