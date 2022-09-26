Reported update on Drew McIntyre's health after he gets replaced by returning star at WWE events

If Drew McIntyre hasn't cemented his spot already as a workhorse for WWE, his latest feat of endurance will surely get him the deserved honor in the fans' eyes.

As reported by PWInsider, the former WWE Champion has been quite sick of late with a horrible case of food poisoning and still managed to show up on SmackDown!

Drew McIntyre was reportedly in rough shape during the most recent episode but somehow battled through to appear for a segment with Karrion Kross. The Scottish Warrior allegedly needed an IV treatment to help him get through SmackDown.

While McIntyre could have even competed at this weekend's live events as advertised, WWE officials took the cautious route by pulling the superstar from the match cards. Drew McIntyre certainly needs some rest to recover, and Braun Strowman was announced as the replacement at the house shows.

It should be noted that fans in attendance were surprised as Braun Strowman returned to the live event circuit for the first time since his WWE comeback for a couple of exciting main event matches.

Drew McIntyre will face Karrion Kross in a huge stipulation match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

The two-time world champion interestingly came out on SmackDown with a leather belt in his hands and cut a typically impassioned promo directed towards Karrion Kross.

As expected, the recently-returned star used a distraction from his wife Scarlett to unleash a blindsided attack on Drew McIntyre. The segment even featured an embarrassing botch as Kross eventually managed to get the better of McIntyre by locking in his Kross Jacket submission move.

Kross accepted McIntyre's challenge to a Strap Match at Extreme Rules 2022 and ended the segment in dominant fashion.

McIntyre and Kross' stipulation match is just the third confirmed match in the Extreme Rules lineup, as a few more will make the cut, including a first-time-ever I Quit match.

Are you hyped about Kross vs. McIntyre? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer rates Triple H's regime a C-. Click here for more details

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far