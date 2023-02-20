Report on Triple H's rumored disappointment with WWE Superstars after their return

According to a new report, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was not disappointed with the return of several stars.

Since taking over WWE's creative department last summer, Triple H has reintroduced many top stars. The list includes Bray Wyatt, Johnny Gargano, Mia Yim, Karrion Kross, Emma, Tegan Nox, Hit Row, Bronson Reed, and others.

It was previously reported that The Game was "underwhelmed" with the results of some of his signings. However, the 14-time world champion is not one of them.

As per the latest report by Fighful Select, Triple H felt it was critical to add more depth to the RAW and SmackDown brands. He brought back the majority of WWE Superstars to assist WWE with depth issues. As per the report, there is no indication that he is dissatisfied with how things have gone.

Following last night's Elimination Chamber, a different source mentioned Johnny Gargano and Bronson Reed's performances. It has been stated that WWE Superstars can truly "show their value when given the opportunity."

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Let me repeat -- this isn't a thing. Speculating who it is when it isn't a thing is weird. It's debunking previous rumors Let me repeat -- this isn't a thing. Speculating who it is when it isn't a thing is weird. It's debunking previous rumors

Sami Zayn on his conversation with Triple H prior to WWE Elimination Chamber

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn recently revealed what he talked about with The Game before the 2023 Elimination Chamber.

Zayn faced his former Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, last night at Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Montreal. Despite his efforts, the former Honorary Uce was unable to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns retained the titles following interference from The Bloodline.

The 38-year-old addressed the possibility of Canada hosting WrestleMania for the third time in history during the Elimination Chamber press conference.

"Funny enough I did have this conversation with Triple H yesterday, which is not a conversation we would normally have but we somehow got on the topic. I think it comes down to a lot of business stuff that's way above my pay grade," Zayn said.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Triple H hugged Sami on the press conference Triple H hugged Sami on the press conference ❤️ https://t.co/r9ZGtpS1u0

The former Honorary Uce shared a touching moment with The Game before the press conference. The two hugged as the current Chief Content Officer whispered something into Zayn's ear.

What did you think of the 2023 Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments section below.

