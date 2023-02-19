"Not a conversation we would normally have" - Sami Zayn on discussion with Triple H before WWE Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn recently disclosed what he discussed with WWE CCO Triple H ahead of Elimination Chamber.

Last night, Zayn squared off against his former Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, at Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Montreal. Despite his efforts, the former Honorary Uce failed to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship as Reigns retained his title after interference from The Bloodline.

The Montreal crowd was one of the highlights of the evening at Elimination Chamber as they reacted loudly to the action in the ring. They also gave their hometown boy, Zayn, a hero's welcome.

During the Elimination Chamber press conference, Zayn addressed the possibility of seeing Canada host WrestleMania for the third time in history:

"Funny enough I did have this conversation with Triple H yesterday, which is not a conversation we would normally have but we somehow got on the topic. I think it comes down to a lot of business stuff that's way above my pay grade. But as far as the passion of the audience, I think the secret's out on Montreal now. You know, the guys and girls that come here now, they know. There's a handful of cities that you know well ahead of time like 'ohhhh.' You know, Santiago, Chile, (...) it's actually one of the best wrestling cities, best anything cities. Unbelievable crowds. And I put Montreal right up there with that," he said. [6:06 - 6:46]

Sami Zayn and Triple H shared a heartfelt moment after WWE Elimination Chamber

Despite his defeat, Sami Zayn gave an incredible performance in his match against Roman Reigns in front of his hometown crowd at Elimination Chamber. Many people were impressed by Zayn's performance, seemingly including Triple H.

Ahead of Zayn's press conference, the former Honorary Uce shared a heartfelt moment with The Game. The two hugged while the current Chief Content Officer whispered a few words in Zayn's ear.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Triple H hugged Sami on the press conference Triple H hugged Sami on the press conference ❤️ https://t.co/r9ZGtpS1u0

