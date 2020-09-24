Reported names for the female members of RETRIBUTION were scrapped

The WWE Universe was finally properly introduced to RETRIBUTION this past Monday on WWE RAW. The core five members of the group kicked off the show and announced they had been signed to the Red brand, despite all the chaos they had been causing over the last several weeks.

The group came out equipped with new masks that clearly identified four of the five members - Mia Yim, Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Maddin and Mercedes Martinez. Shane Thorne was a little bit more difficult to identify behind his hockey style goalie mask.

Even though all five Superstars have a track record in WWE (Maddin was even on the RAW commentary team for a time), the announcer's desk failed to identify them. We found out why later in the evening when the three male members of RETRIBUTION took on the Hurt Business in a six-man tag team match. Along with a new attitude and a new look, each RETRIBUTION member received a new identity.

Which RETRIBUTION member was going to be Shatter?

"We will pay you in RETRIBUTION."



Could #RETRIBUTION be in action for the first time ever TONIGHT on #WWERaw against The #HurtBusiness?! pic.twitter.com/kk8oKoRTZW — WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2020

On Monday the WWE Universe was introduced to T-Bar, Slapjack, and Mace. The new names for Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Maddin, and Shane Thorn were not exactly received well by the fans, nor those in the locker room according to reports. As of this moment, the two female members of RETRIBUTION have yet to get their new identities.

Thanks to WrestleVotes on Twitter, we do now know one of the reported proposed names:

Guys, it gets better! Heard that at one point the females in Retribution needed names on Monday for TV. Thankfully that got scrapped.



One of the names was going to be... “Shatter”. 🤣😂 — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 24, 2020

We don't know whether it was going to be Yim or Martinez taking the name of "Shatter" but it may not matter now. We'll have to wait and see what their new identities will be. They are sure to be revealed in the coming weeks, maybe as soon as this Monday.