Reported plans for Drew McIntyre's big match at SummerSlam

WWE has some big plans in store for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre won the WWE Champion by beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36

Drew McIntyre will be facing Dolph Ziggler at the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV. Dolph Ziggler was traded to RAW from SmackDown and immediately went for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship which The Scottish Psychopath had successfully defended against Bobby Lashley at Backlash.

There have been some rumors that Drew McIntyre could be facing Randy Orton at SummerSlam, but the only way that will happen is if WWE decides to have Brock Lesnar face Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam. Otherwise, Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre is the big match that is pencilled for SummerSlam as of now, as per Tom Colohue.

There has been a lot of talk recently, a lot of it by Drew McIntyre himself as to whether or not Randy Orton could be the challenger come SummerSlam. The expectation is that the main event will be Brock Lesnar in a rematch against Drew McIntyre at Summerslam. That is what is pencilled in at the moment.

Drew McIntyre won his first WWE Championship this year by beating 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 in under 5 minutes. It was clear that the feud between the two men is not over and WWE will be waiting for the audience to return in order for the two men to have a longer match.

There have been reports suggesting that Brock Lesnar, who has been absent since WrestleMania, will be returning around the time for SummerSlam.

Though Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar has been in WWE's plans for a long time, it would make much more sense for Lesnar to go after the WWE Championship upon return. However, a match against Lesnar at SummerSlam will help elevate Bobby Lashley even more and a WWE Championship run in the future would become more likely for The Almighty.

Drew McIntyre has done a brilliant job as the WWE Champion given the circumstances and we hope that he has a long reign ahead of him.

Who would you like to see Drew McIntyre face at SummerSlam/ Tell us below!