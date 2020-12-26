Reported plans for The Undertaker's WWE Hall of Fame induction

The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Last month at WWE Survivor Series 2020, The Phenom bid his final farewell after an incredible 30-year-long career. According to a recent report from WrestlingNews.co, The Undertaker is unlikely to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 as Vince McMahon wants that to be in front of fans.

It was reported earlier that the current plans for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony next year is to be virtual and to induct the class of 2020 as this year's ceremony never took place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE Hall of Fame class of 2020 includes Batista, the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman), JBL, The Bella Twins, Jushin Thunder Liger, and Davey Boy Smith. It is to be seen whether any more inductees will be announced in the coming months.

The Undertaker's last WWE match

The Undertaker had his final match for WWE earlier this year when he took on The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. The two competed in the cinematic-styled Boneyard match which main-evented Night One of WrestleMania 36. It was The Undertaker who came out victorious in what was a highly acclaimed cinematic match.

Following that, WWE Network released a special docuseries "Undertaker: The Last Ride" that saw The Undertaker break kayfabe and reveal his off-screen struggles to the WWE Universe following his WrestleMania 33 match against Roman Reigns. In the final episode of the docuseries, The Undertaker mentioned that he is done with wrestling following the Boneyard match against AJ Styles.

WWE announced the Final Farewell of The Undertaker to take place at Survivor Series 2020 which also marked the 30th anniversary of The Undertaker in the company since his debut in 1990. While there were rumors of it being a set-up for yet another major feud for The Phenom, he actually did bid his final farewell at the pay-per-view last month.

There is no doubt to the fact that The Undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and most likely headline the class as well. However, it might not be happening next year as per the rumors. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further updates on the situation.