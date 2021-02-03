Reports: Backstage reaction to Carlito's WWE return

Carlito returned to WWE after a decade at Royal Rumble 2021 and it seems that the backstage reaction to his return has been a positive one. As per reports, the former Intercontinental Champion's return has been received well backstage in WWE.

PWInsider have reported that Carlito was praised 'for his work and the shape he returned to the company' at Royal Rumble.

"As of yesterday, Carlito has not signed with WWE but the expectation is that is just a formality. There was a lot of internal praise for his work and the shape he returned to the company in at the Rumble. He's expected back soon."

Carlito returned to WWE at this weekend's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, taking part in the men's Royal Rumble match. He entered at No. 8 and was in the match for eight minutes before being eliminated by Elias.

Carlito is back and he's in 8K! 🍎#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/ID6a7ampf8 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 2, 2021

Carlito returned to WWE television on the following night on RAW, teaming up with Jeff Hardy to face Elias and Jaxson Ryker in a tag team match.

Carlito's future in WWE

Various reports have suggested that Carlito could have a run with WWE after his return at Royal Rumble. The above report stated that it's only a matter of time before Carlito is signed by WWE on a permanent basis.

Another report revealed that the former United States Champion will be on a three-week trial with WWE. The report claimed that MVP was one of the main reasons for Carlito getting this trial.

MVP also returned to WWE after a long time at last year's Royal Rumble and eventually re-signed with the company, first as a backstage producer, and then as an on-screen talent.

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T also proposed the idea of Carlito joining forces with MVP and The Hurt Business.