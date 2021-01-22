Reports: Eight new Dark Side of the Ring episodes confirmed

SK Wrestling reported earlier this month that the next season of Dark Side of the Ring will feature an episode on Dynamite Kid. It is now being reported that at least seven more episodes have been confirmed.

According to PW Insider’s Mike Johnson, the third season of the VICE TV series will feature a Chris Kanyon episode. The former WWE and WCW star had an 18-year wrestling career before taking his own life in 2010.

In addition to Dynamite Kid and Kanyon, Dark Side of the Ring will reportedly feature episodes on the Smith family and Nick Gage. Other topics are set to include the WCW-New Japan event in North Korea, Los Angeles promotion XPW, and Japanese promotion FMW.

VICE TV recently announced that an episode on Brian Pillman will begin the upcoming Dark Side of the Ring season. It has been confirmed that WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will appear in the episode.

Jacques Rougeau (fka The Mountie) told SK Wrestling that he will appear in the Dynamite Kid episode. You can watch Rougeau discuss Dark Side of the Ring in the video above.

What is VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring?

Two Chris Benoit episodes aired in 2020

Dark Side of the Ring is a documentary series which covers some of the most controversial topics from the history of the wrestling business. The upcoming season, which does not currently have a premiere date, will feature 14 episodes.

The second Dark Side of the Ring season, which aired in 2020, began with two episodes on Chris Benoit’s double murder-suicide. The season also included episodes on the assassination of Dino Bravo and the death of Owen Hart.