Reports: Reason why WWE uses Damian Priest so much on RAW

WWE is reportedly using Damian Priest in a prominent role on WWE RAW in an attempt to boost the show’s popularity with Hispanic fans.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said Priest’s alliance with rapper Bad Bunny has brought in extra views for WWE on YouTube. That is why the Puerto Rican Superstar is now wrestling longer matches on RAW with his compatriot at ringside.

“They think that the longer Bad Bunny is out there, the more Hispanics are going to watch. He does do well on YouTube. He does really well on YouTube.” [H/T WrestlingNews.Co for the transcription]

Damian Priest's fellow Puerto Rican, Bad Bunny, is the current 24/7 Champion

This week’s episode of WWE RAW saw Damian Priest defeat Elias in a match lasting 15 minutes and 24 seconds. The match was the second-longest of the night, with only Drew McIntyre’s win over Sheamus (22 minutes and 47 seconds) lasting longer.

As Meltzer alluded to, Bad Bunny’s popularity has brought in new viewers to the WWE product. No Superstar sold more merchandise on WWE Shop than Bad Bunny in the two weeks that followed his appearance at the 2021 Royal Rumble. According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, the merchandise brought in over $500,000 in sales.

What’s next for Damian Priest and Bad Bunny?

It has been speculated in recent weeks that Damian Priest and Bad Bunny could face The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. Bad Bunny has been involved in various segments with The Miz since he began appearing on WWE television.

Priest said, “Sign me up!” when he was asked about the reports by SK Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino last month. Listen to the full interview with The Archer of Infamy in the video above.