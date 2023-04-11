Reports of Vince McMahon wanting to break up top faction appears to be true after a major tease on RAW

It's still unclear whether Vince McMahon is entirely in control of WWE creative again or not. While he was reported "firmly" in charge of RAW after WrestleMania, he was subsequently absent for the following episodes of SmackDown and April 10 on RAW - leading many to believe that his presence had more to do with the sale of WWE and WrestleMania weekend.

There was a rumor that he was interested in breaking up top faction Damage CTRL, which may have just been proven true on the latest episode of RAW. Bayley was pulled from the RAW after WrestleMania when rumors emerged about her status with WWE and Vince McMahon wanting to break up Damage CTRL.

The Role Model returned to RAW this week and told Dakota Kai and IYO SKY that she had a title shot, only for the Japanese high-flyer to express her anger before taking the opportunity for herself.

During the match, SKY was accompanied by a supportive Dakota Kai and a completely unenthusiastic Bayley. She made it clear at every turn that she wasn't too thrilled about her position.

Ultimately, IYO SKY defeated Piper Niven and "Michin" Mia Yim to earn a title shot against RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair - and from the image below, you can see the difference in enthusiasm between Kai and Bayley.

For those worried about Bayley's status, PWInsider Elite reported no talk of the Grand Slam Champion leaving WWE anytime soon, so Vince McMahon won't impact that.

