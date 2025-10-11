REPORTS: Wrestler's in-ring career comes to an end forever after off-script attack at wrestling show

An off-script attack at a wrestling show has seen a wrestler's in-ring career come to an end forever.
Syko Stu's in-ring career is done after the attack by Raja Jackson on KnokX Pro Wrestling
On August 23, Syko Stu had a disagreement and a confrontation with Raja Jackson backstage. Jackson was supposed to run out later in the night. He was told to give Stu a receipt. Unfortunately, he went completely off-script, and the situation spiraled out of control.
He slammed Stu down, and the star lost consciousness there. This was followed by Jackson punching him multiple times, even while the star was out. WWE cut ties with KnokX Pro Wrestling after the incident.
Douglas Malo was there and was one of the wrestlers who helped pull Jackson off Stu. He spoke to TMZ and has now said that Stu is done with his wrestling career. He said that Stu's close friend, whom he had spoken to, said that the wrestler was done with any in-ring work. He added that he did not think that Stu would be working in the ring ever again.
"His close friend that I talked to that’s throwing this [benefit] event said that Stu’s done with any ring work. And then I also know about some of the stuff that he was dealing with from when I talked to his wife last and his friends, I don’t think being in the ring would work ever again."
Douglas Malo said that Syko Stu had received a lot of damage in the incident
Speaking of how Stu was doing, he said that the star had received a lot of damage in the incident. He also pointed out that Stu was not the youngest star even before the event, which made it even worse for him.
"That was a lot of damage he received, plus what he was already dealing with. You know, he wasn’t necessarily a spring chicken before the event. So I don’t know."
He added that he could not wait to see Stu at the event being held for his benefit next month. The show is set for November 15 and is being held by Valor Pro Wrestling.
