REPORTS: Wrestler's in-ring career comes to an end forever after off-script attack at wrestling show

An off-script attack at a wrestling show has seen a wrestler's in-ring career come to an end forever.

Ad

Syko Stu's in-ring career is done after the attack by Raja Jackson on KnokX Pro Wrestling

On August 23, Syko Stu had a disagreement and a confrontation with Raja Jackson backstage. Jackson was supposed to run out later in the night. He was told to give Stu a receipt. Unfortunately, he went completely off-script, and the situation spiraled out of control.

Ad

Trending

He slammed Stu down, and the star lost consciousness there. This was followed by Jackson punching him multiple times, even while the star was out. WWE cut ties with KnokX Pro Wrestling after the incident.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Douglas Malo was there and was one of the wrestlers who helped pull Jackson off Stu. He spoke to TMZ and has now said that Stu is done with his wrestling career. He said that Stu's close friend, whom he had spoken to, said that the wrestler was done with any in-ring work. He added that he did not think that Stu would be working in the ring ever again.

Ad

"His close friend that I talked to that’s throwing this [benefit] event said that Stu’s done with any ring work. And then I also know about some of the stuff that he was dealing with from when I talked to his wife last and his friends, I don’t think being in the ring would work ever again."

Ad

Ad

Douglas Malo said that Syko Stu had received a lot of damage in the incident

Speaking of how Stu was doing, he said that the star had received a lot of damage in the incident. He also pointed out that Stu was not the youngest star even before the event, which made it even worse for him.

Ad

"That was a lot of damage he received, plus what he was already dealing with. You know, he wasn’t necessarily a spring chicken before the event. So I don’t know."

He added that he could not wait to see Stu at the event being held for his benefit next month. The show is set for November 15 and is being held by Valor Pro Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences