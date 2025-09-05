WWE could be in grave danger following the Raja Jackson incident, says wrestling veteran

WWE quickly cut ties with Rikishi's promotion, KnokX Pro Wrestling, following the Raja Jackson incident a while ago. However, Vince Russo thinks there's a chance the company could be in real danger if Syko Stu decides to lawyer up.

Ad

Last month, Raja Jackson took matters into his own hands when he went off script and landed a series of punches on Syko Stu following a hard takedown. Moreover, Jackson continued the attack on the unconscious star, and the whole incident became the talk of the town, and KnokX Pro Wrestling lost its affiliation with the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on Vince Russo's The Brand, the wrestling veteran stated that the promotion could be in real danger if Syko Stu decides to get a lawyer and sue everyone involved in the incident, including the Stamford-based promotion, even though they cut ties with the ID-affiliated wrestling school.

Ad

Trending

"Guys, I said this all along: if Skyo Stu lawyers up, the right lawyer hooks up with him. Bro, the dude's going to sue everybody, including the WWE. There is no question about that because they are sponsoring this school. They are supporting this school. They would be involved in a freaking lawsuit. No question about it. WWE has laid really, really low and has not said one single word about it, hoping that it goes away," Russo said.

Ad

Ad

Wrestling veteran feels Ari Emanuel was possibly livid with WWE following the Raja Jackson incident

Endeavor's purchase of WWE in 2023 ushered in changes within the Stamford-based promotion, and the new owners decided to put Triple H in charge of the creative. After the Raja Jackson incident, the company seemingly cut ties with Rikishi's wrestling school, where the incident occurred.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo addressed the possibility of the backlash that the Stamford-based promotion might face from Ari Emanuel upon finding out their affiliation with the wrestling school.

"Bro, the WWE was affiliated with this company. Can you imagine? All the videos we saw this week. Can you imagine Ari Emanuel and the executives at TKO seeing the same things we saw and then saying, 'Who made the decision that it was a good idea for our company to be associated with them?'" Russo said.

Ad

Stu is out of the hospital, and no major action has been taken against Jackson yet.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Vince Russo and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More