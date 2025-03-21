Rey Fénix will not "speak heavily" on AEW following WWE signing - Reports

WWE has reportedly picked up another major star, although he will join the promotion under a bit of controversy. In the last few months, Triple H has signed many top talents to the company.

Ad

Rey Fénix has signed with World Wrestling Entertainment, per Fightful Select Español. The multi-time tag team champion was rumored to be joining the Stamford-based company since late last year, which led to AEW adding injury time to Rey Fénix's contract. While waiting out his deal, Fénix hinted at "inhumane treatment" in a now-deleted post on X/Twitter.

According to Fightful Select, it's stated that we'll more than likely not hear about that again. As per the report, Fenix isn't expected to speak heavily on his falling out with All Elite Wrestling, much like Penta, who has mostly kept his grievances to himself since leaving AEW in 2024.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

What does WWE have in store for Rey Fénix?

Originally, it seemed that Triple H and the team would be bringing the Lucha Brothers into the promotion as a unit to liven up their tag team division. However, Fénix's contract issues left the promotion with only Penta for a short while.

The company has since pushed Penta as a singles star on WWE RAW, setting him up for an Intercontinental Title clash with Bron Breakker in the near future.

Ad

Ad

With Penta riding high on RAW, it appears that Rey Fénix will be taking his talents to the blue brand. Fightful Select's report claims that the plan is to debut Fénix on SmackDown, but there is no date set. In the last few weeks, we've seen vignette teasers on Fridays, though, so it's possible the luchador could be making his debut sooner rather than later.

If Fénix's time on SmackDown is as successful as Penta's current RAW run, we could possibly see both Lucha Brothers draped in singles gold by the end of 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback