Rhea Ripley to face 32-year-old WWE star who defeated her in a Last Woman Standing Match two years ago - Reports

Rhea Ripley has been very dominant in WWE over the last few years. The Eradicator has lost just a handful of single matches in this time, with one of her defeats coming up against Raquel Rodriguez in a Last Woman Standing match on NXT. According to a new report, the duo could lock horns down the line once again.

The real-life close friends came face-to-face on RAW earlier this week, teasing a possible showdown between them. They have faced each other on numerous occasions in the past. However, the duo has been kept off each other's track after their move to the main roster, with the only matches between them coming on the live circuit or involving other stars.

According to Xero News, the staredown between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez was a tease for a future match between them. The news source also noted that Raquel is "one of a handful of names in consideration to win Royal Rumble 2024."

Xero News @NewsXero



Gunther is definitely a "top candidate" right now to win Royal Rumble 2024, i'm told he is the most spoken about.



Regarding the Women, I was told Raquel & Rhea's staredown wasn't for no reason, Raquel was long rumoured to be winning the Women's MITB but… Some Early Rumble News:Gunther is definitely a "top candidate" right now to win Royal Rumble 2024, i'm told he is the most spoken about.Regarding the Women, I was told Raquel & Rhea's staredown wasn't for no reason, Raquel was long rumoured to be winning the Women's MITB but… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Some Early Rumble News: Gunther is definitely a "top candidate" right now to win Royal Rumble 2024, i'm told he is the most spoken about.Regarding the Women, I was told Raquel & Rhea's staredown wasn't for no reason, Raquel was long rumoured to be winning the Women's MITB but… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Raquel Rodriguez sent a warning to Rhea Ripley after their staredown on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has been unstoppable since winning the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. She has been absolutely ruthless in her title defenses, defeating the likes of Zelina Vega and Natalya dominantly.

However, Raquel Rodriguez is one name that can step up to Mami. The former NXT Women's Champion has defeated Ripley in the past. During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Raquel made it clear that she is not intimidated by the latter:

"Oh yeah, and I think now I'm on her radar," Raquel Rodriguez said. "Can we all just acknowledge how she had to look up to acknowledge me? She's not the biggest fish in the pond. Someone needs to remind her that. She's been going crazy since after 'Mania when she won the title, which is fine. Totally warranted, you became a champion. You are welcome to having your form of celebration, but enough is enough."

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#WWERAW Definitely looks like one we’ll be seeing in the future Definitely looks like one we’ll be seeing in the future#WWERAW https://t.co/P6RmLJUNeD

Raquel was in action on WWE RAW, where she took on Trish Stratus in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. However, the Hall of Famer progressed to the high-stakes bout after Becky Lynch made her presence felt. Rhea Ripley, meanwhile, won't be in action at WWE's upcoming PLE.

