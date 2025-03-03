Ric Flair announces return following John Cena heel turn; disappointing news follows - Reports

Ric Flair made his thoughts clear about John Cena turning heel and attacking Cody Rhodes. He talked about the legend aligning with The Rock and made an announcement about how he was ready to return to the ring again.

Earlier today, Ric Flair made an announcement, where he made it clear that he was not going to allow Cena to take anything from Rhodes. He said that he respected the Cenation Leader, while talking about his own 16-time World Title record in professional wrestling. He then said that he'd fight his way to the ring and not take blood thinners for a day, to save Cody Rhodes if that's what it took.

"Let’s Get Serious! @JohnCena , I Love You And Respect You, But You Ain’t Taking Nothing From @CodyRhodes ! If I Have To Fight My Way Through Security To Hit The Ring, I Will. I’ll Take The Day Off Of Blood Thinners. LFG! Let’s Do This!" wrote Flair.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported on the matter. He talked about the comments made by Flair about returning to WWE to save Rhodes, and said that it was not going to be happening.

"Flair said he loved and respected John Cena but he’d fight his way through security and take a day off blood thinners to save Cody Rhodes if he had to. That is not going to happen," Meltzer said.

This news will undoubtedly disappoint fans who might have been getting excited at the prospect of The Nature Boy returning to WWE.

WWE may not see Ric Flair return amidst John Cena heel turn

Ric Flair also talked about how his 16-time World Title run in professional wrestling was unparalleled, and seemed reluctant to even acknowledge the possibility that this was a record that Cena could be on the verge of beating. The Face that Runs The Place is tied with The Nature Boy at 16 World Championships.

However, amidst that, it seems that with this report, WWE may not be interested in bringing Flair back to the company after all, even with Cena's last run being about being desperate enough to turn heel to break the 78-year-old's record.

