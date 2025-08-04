Roman Reigns and absent WWE star spotted backstage at RAW - Reports

Roman Reigns and an absent WWE Superstar have reportedly been spotted backstage at tonight's edition of RAW. This week's episode of the red brand is the first show following SummerSlam and will air live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Roman Reigns and LA Knight have been spotted backstage at tonight's episode of RAW. The report noted that it is unknown if both stars will be appearing on the brand or are just backstage for the show.

Reigns teamed up with Jey Uso to defeat Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in the opening match of WWE SummerSlam 2025. The OTC jumped in the way of a Spear from Breakker, allowing Main Event Jey to hit Reed with a Frog Splash for the pinfall victory.

LA Knight was not in action at SummerSlam over the weekend. The Megastar hasn't competed on WWE television since the Gauntlet match on the June 14 episode of RAW.

CM Punk emerged victorious in the Gauntlet match to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. The Second City Saint defeated Gunther at SummerSlam to capture the title, but Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract following the match to become champion.

Bill Apter comments on Roman Reigns' match opening WWE SummerSlam 2025

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns' match kicking off SummerSlam 2025.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SummerSlam Review, Apter stated that The Tribal Chief's match kicked off the PLE due to the star power involved. The legend noted that he enjoyed the entrances before the match, but the bout itself wasn't memorable.

"Why did that open up? Star power. Roman Reigns, star power... I thought it was okay. Again, the entrances were spectacular. The match was okay." [From 37:47 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

LA Knight defeated Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. Rollins suffered an injury during the match, and Knight capitalized by hitting the BFT. However, the injury was revealed to be a ruse at WWE SummerSlam when The Visionary cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become World Heavyweight Champion.

