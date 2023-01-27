Roman Reigns could be facing his long-time rival at WrestleMania 39 instead of The Rock or Cody Rhodes – Reports

Royal Rumble is just a few days away and the WWE Universe will finally get the answer as to who will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Initial speculations suggest that the company is planning a first-time-ever match for Reigns with potential opponents being The Rock or Cody Rhodes. However, the Tribal Chief could end up facing an old rival in Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre.

Roman Reigns will face Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble for the WWE Universal Championship. However, the show will also see Sami Zayn have to deliver his 'final test' to remain part of The Bloodline. There are rumors that WWE may push Sami Zayn as Reigns' WrestleMania opponent.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that it is unlikely for Zayn to face Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania as he isn't 'marketable' to casual fans as per WWE. There is a higher chance that Drew McIntyre or Seth Rollins will get that spot.

''Seth Rollins, who has teased a match with Reigns here and there, and perhaps Drew McIntyre could be darkhorses in the sense the company could see them as more real world champions than they may ever see in Zayn.''

Roman Reigns has a long history with Drew McIntyre

The Tribal Chief has had a long history with The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre. The two men have crossed paths multiple times, but McIntyre has never been able to defeat Roman Reigns in a singles match. He came very close to dethroning the Tribal Chief at Clash at the Castle but interference from Solo Sikoa cost him the match.

Seth Rollins has been the workhorse of WWE for the past few years and it is surprising that The Visionary is yet to main event WrestleMania. It is possible that WWE will re-invigorate the long-running rivalry between the two brothers turned foes and Rollins will finally get his big moment.

Recommended Video Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Poll : Who would you rather see Roman Reigns face at WrestleMania? Seth Rollins Drew McIntyre 0 votes