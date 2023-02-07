Roman Reigns is embroiled in one of the greatest modern WWE feuds involving Sami Zayn and The Bloodline. Recent reports suggest that the Canadian star played an important role in the segment between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman on this week's RAW.

Zayn's popularity has soared to great heights over the last few months. After The Master Strategist was brutally beaten down by The Bloodline at Royal Rumble, many fans have been pushing for a WrestleMania match between him and Roman Reigns.

However, that is not the plan currently, as Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble and is slated to face The Tribal Chief at The Showcase of the Immortals. The American Nightmare was involved in a war of words with Paul Heyman on RAW this week, which brought the audience to the edge of their seats.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE knew they had to deliver with the segment to hype up the WrestleMania main event, as Sami Zayn's popularity is seemingly overshadowing the Reigns-Rhodes rivalry.

“This was done because they were well aware of how hot the Sami Zayn thing is and it was imperative to not have this WrestleMania main event angle feel secondary. So they knew going in that they had to do something. And they did.” (H/T Wrestletalk)

WWE veteran believes Cody Rhodes is not on Roman Reigns' level

Roman Reigns has been at the top of the WWE pyramid since returning from a hiatus in 2020. The Tribal Chief has taken everyone down in his path and looks invincible at the moment.

While Cody Rhodes has also been impressive in his second stint with WWE, Vince Russo believes that The American Nightmare is not "even close" to The Tribal Chief's level.

"No, no way! You're talking about how many years do you have behind Roman Reigns now. To, like you said, a guy that's been back for two weeks? It's not even close, bro. It's not even close!"

Cody Rhodes has stated again and again that he's back in the Stamford-based promotion to win the prize that has eluded him his whole career. Do you think he can achieve it at WrestleMania 39? Sound off below and let us know.

