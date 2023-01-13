Roman Reigns' former opponent could reportedly return at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

WWE Royal Rumble is the season of big returns and debuts, and the upcoming edition could see Roman Reigns' former opponent, Logan Paul, return to action after a three-month absence.

The Maverick was last seen inside the squared circle at Crown Jewel in November 2022, where he faced off against Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Paul came close to usurping Reigns, but in the end, Bloodline's number advantage ensured that the Tribal Chief reigned supreme.

After the match, Logan Paul revealed that he suffered a torn meniscus, MCL, and ACL. However, it was later revealed that he had only sprained his meniscus and MCL.

The social media megastar could soon make a comeback, as per PWInsider. The news source stated that Paul "is absolutely being talked about in regards to an appearance" at Royal Rumble, as long as his knee is rehabbed and he's ready to go.

Roman Reigns will face Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns last defended his world title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia. The Tribal Chief has wrestled in just two matches since then, with John Cena and Kevin Owens handing him his first clean loss in over three years.

The Tribal Chief blamed the loss on Sami Zayn, stating he was not the one who got pinned. Reigns even teased betraying the Honorary Uce before Kevin Owens came out to interrupt him.

The Prizefighter stressed that Roman Reigns' problem is with him and that the two should settle their differences inside the squared circle. A bout between them was made official for Royal Rumble. The Tribal Chief also gave Sami a chance to redeem himself by pitting him in a match against KO. The two former best friends will face off on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens are no strangers when it comes to standing across the ring with one another. The last singles match between the two was at the WWE Royal Rumble 2021, where the Tribal Chief was the Last Man Standing. However, as noted in a backstage interview on RAW, Owens is confident of his chances this time. You can check it out by clicking here.

Who do you think will walk away with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble? Sound off below and let us know!

