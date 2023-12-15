Roman Reigns' future can see a new twist - Reports

The latest reports have provided a new twist on WWE's plan for Roman Reigns at the 2024 WrestleMania.

The Tribal Chief will be headlining his fourth WrestleMania next year following his heel turn at SummerSlam 2020. He has defended his title against Edge, Daniel Bryan, Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes at the Showcase of the Immortals in his Bloodline run.

With CM Punk's massive return at Survivor Series: WarGames, Reigns' potential challenger for Mania has taken an interesting approach. To top it off, even The Rock stands as one of the candidates to face The Head of the Table since he mentioned scrapped WrestleMania 39 plans during a conversation with Pat McAfee.

The WWE Universe has already picked Cody Rhodes over The Rock and Punk to face the 38-year-old star for the Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

On speaking to a tenured member of WWE, SEScoops reported that the company's plan for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania is set, but one twist could reshape his destiny. The report states that the company has figured out the Men's Royal Rumble match winner, but at this point, nothing is "locked in."

"Even Roman's main event can change if circumstances dictate. Will they dictate? Most likely not. But until it's locked in, it's not locked in." (H/T SEScoops)

Roman Reigns breaks silence ahead of WWE SmackDown return

The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is set to make his TV return on this week's Friday Night SmackDown. Reigns' previous appearance in the company was at Crown Jewel 2023 against LA Knight for the title.

Taking to Instagram stories, The Tribal Chief shared the poster of his SmackDown return alongside Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa.

The 14-time World Champion Randy Orton has already put The Head of the Table on notice via The Wiseman after he signed with the blue brand show. It appears that the two men will be involved in a feud ahead of their time in the company.

