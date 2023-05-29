Roman Reigns' long-time rival had surprising reaction to Night of Champions betrayal - Reports

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso stunned the world when he hit Roman Reigns with two superkicks at Night of Champions to seemingly confirm the end of The Bloodline.

The latest backstage report has revealed Seth Rollins' incredible reaction to the entire Bloodline story unfolding in the main event. There were rumors suggesting that The Architect had to leave immediately after his match at Night of Champions due to his movie commitments in the USA.

The latest updates, however, suggest that was not the case. Rollins had no additional filming commitments, and the newly crowned champion stayed through the show. He watched the main event with other WWE Superstars. Moreover, The Visionary was one of the most vocal names backstage in hyping the brilliance surrounding The Bloodline's fall as Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman Reigns in the latter's title match.

"In fact, Rollins was around for the entire Night of Champions event and even watched the main event with a number of talents. Rollins was also 'one of the most vocal about how great the Bloodline story unfolding was,'" wrote Steve Carrier in his tweet.

@SamiZayn Sami Zayn standing tall over a defeated Roman Reigns, this is cinema Sami Zayn standing tall over a defeated Roman Reigns, this is cinema ❤️@SamiZayn https://t.co/ENrZtSRn7u

Earlier in the night, Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the show's opening match. The report also claimed that The Architect will appear on RAW tonight.

Roman Reigns made history at WWE Night of Champions 2023

3) In the end Jimmy is smiling but... Look at the little things, the nuances, this is master storytelling:1) Jimmy Uso getting that trauma and anger out by shouting after superkicking Roman Reigns2) Jey Uso shouting "Joe.. Joe" & not Roman3) In the end Jimmy is smiling but... #WWENOCLook at the little things, the nuances, this is master storytelling:1) Jimmy Uso getting that trauma and anger out by shouting after superkicking Roman Reigns2) Jey Uso shouting "Joe.. Joe" & not Roman3) In the end Jimmy is smiling but... https://t.co/GCw3mBoExr

The Tribal Chief teamed up with Solo Sikoa to challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. He hoped to win two more titles on the day he made history by completing 1000 days as Universal Champion. However, a misunderstanding with The Usos and weeks of boiling tension prompted Jimmy Uso to finally snap and attack Reigns.

Jimmy hit The Tribal Chief with two superkicks and exited the ring with his brother Jey, leaving Reigns and Solo behind to lose their title match in the main event. Roman Reigns intended to celebrate his 1000-day reign on SmackDown later this week. However, The Usos' betrayal and The Bloodline falling apart are expected to cloud the celebrations.

