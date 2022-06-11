Roman Reigns' major title feud against 8-time champion reportedly not happening even after being teased

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been at the top of his game for nearly two years. He has feuded with multiple stars on television, but there are reportedly no plans for him to defend his titles against 8-time champion Bobby Lashley.

Lashley defeated MVP and Omos in a handicap match at Hell in a Cell this past Sunday. Following the bout, he took a replica WWE Title from a fan at ringside and kissed it. He then took to Twitter to send a message and make his intentions clear to come after Reigns' titles.

In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Cageside Seats), it was reported that WWE ordered Lashley to grab the replica title from a planted fan at ringside.

However, even after this, there are no plans for The All Mighty to challenge Roman Reigns. Instead, he will be feuding with United States Champion Theory.

You can check out Lashley's title tease below:

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



Chicago, y'all were on !!



What's next? Think I made that pretty clear tonight.



#HIAC @WWE

Roman Reigns is set to defend his titles for the first time next week

The Tribal Chief has held the Universal Championship for nearly 650 days now. Earlier this year, he defeated then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 38 to become the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

However, since his WrestleMania victory, Reigns has not defended his titles on television. His first televised title defense is set to take place on next week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown against Riddle.

A former RAW Tag Team Champion, Riddle has been in a feud with The Bloodline for a while now. He defeated Sami Zayn this week on SmackDown to earn a title shot against Roman Reigns. The question now is whether he will be able to pull off a massive upset or will The Tribal Chief reign supreme once again.

You can check out this week's SmackDown results here.

