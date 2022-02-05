Big opponent planned for Roman Reigns after Goldberg and Brock Lesnar feuds – Reports

WWE has reportedly decided on Roman Reigns' opponent in the coming months after he's done with Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

Roman Reigns has quite a busy schedule ahead of him as Universal Champion. He'll face WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at Elimination Chamber, with the top title on the line. In the main event of WrestleMania 38, Reigns is set to face the 2022 Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar.

As per Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has plans for Drew McIntyre to feud with Reigns very soon. WOR states that McIntyre is in WWE's plans to face Reigns in the coming months:

“Drew McIntyre was credited as Roman's challenger, but then his injury changed plans. The WWE, however, has not canceled his plans, in fact we have learned that in the coming months the two Superstars will surely have a feud." (H/T Spazio Wrestling)

Roman Reigns is seemingly going to hold the Universal title for a long time

Roman Reigns and The Usos faced Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders after tonight's SmackDown went off the air. McIntyre and Reigns have faced off in a bunch of six-man tag team dark matches in the recent past. This is an indication that WWE indeed wants to have McIntyre feud with The Tribal Chief somewhere down the line.

This could mean that Reigns will be the top titleholder on SmackDown for the foreseeable future. There's been internal talk about having Reigns face The Rock in a dream match at next year's WrestleMania. If WWE is indeed planning this far, it wouldn't be a surprise if Reigns is Universal Champion well into 2023.

Roman's as confident as he's ever been during his WWE run. Last year, he opened up about his Universal title reign days before his Crown Jewel title defense against Brock Lesnar:

“I’m better at this art form than everybody else. And I stand on that. That’s the totality of it. I’m not just talking about, ‘Oh, his spots are so good and he counters real well.’ That stuff don’t mean anything to me. When you tally it all up, nobody touches me in this business.” (H/T Complex)

What do you think? Would you be interested in a full-fledged feud between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre sometime after WrestleMania 38?

Edited by Abhinav Singh