Roman Reigns' opponent for WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 possibly revealed - Reports

Hell in a Cell 2021 is WWE's upcoming pay-per-view event, and it looks like Roman Reigns will put his Universal Championship on the line against a new challenger from SmackDown.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, the current plan is for The Tribal Chief to defend the title against former WWE Champion, Rey Mysterio.

This follows an angle on the closing moments of SmackDown last Friday where Reigns attacked Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik after disrupting their tag team title match against The Usos.

Many fans expected Jimmy Uso to be Roman Reigns' opponent for WWE Hell in a Cell, but it looks like the company has other plans in the works.

Other matches announced for Hell in a Cell include Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship and Rhea Ripley facing Charlotte for the RAW Women's Title. Bianca Belair will put her SmackDown Women's Championship against Bayley at the pay-per-view as well.

WWE's potential plan for Roman Reigns' SummerSlam opponent

John Cena, to face Roman Reigns?

WWE announced that this year's SummerSlam event will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21. The show will take place in front of a live crowd, so the company will need to book some major matches for the show.

There has been speculation that John Cena will return to the company to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the event. According to recent reports, there seems to be some truth behind the rumors.

Dave Meltzer stated that plans for a match between the two superstars are definitely in place, although it hasn't been confirmed yet.

"The leading rumor is Roman Reigns vs. John Cena for the Universal title. We do know that as of last week they were in talks with Cena, that were not finalized, to appear on the 7/16 Smackdown show in Houston," Meltzer noted.

The report also mentioned that Brock Lesnar could face Roman Reigns in the future.

"There’s also the return of Brock Lesnar as a possibility, with the Paul Heyman natural storyline, or as a real stretch, Bill Goldberg or Undertaker," Meltzer wrote.

Although Roman Reigns and The Beast Incarnate have clashed several times before in WWE, it will be a very different scenario if they feud this time due to Reigns' new character and his involvement with Paul Heyman.

