Roman Reigns' potential opponent for WWE Crown Jewel revealed; first-time-ever match - Reports

The latest reports suggest that WWE is in plans with Roman Reigns to face a top star in a first-time-ever match at Crown Jewel.

The 2023 Crown Jewel will return to Riyadh at the Mohammed Abdo Arena on Saturday, November 4th, 2023. As of now, Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship and Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Fatal-5-Way match for the Women's World Championship has been announced for the show.

Given that The Tribal Chief's last title defense came at SummerSlam 2023 against his cousin Jey Uso, fans expect him to show up in Saudi Arabia to defend the gold.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE will likely announce Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for the Undisputed Universal Championship as the main event of Crown Jewel 2023.

The report also noted that on the 13th October edition of SmackDown, an angle or a potential feud was set between Reigns and LA Knight. It's just a matter of time for the Stamford-based promotion to announce a first-time-ever title match between the two men.

Roman Reigns sends a bold message to the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble winner

The 2024 Royal Rumble is set to take place at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg in Tampa Bay on January 27.

Ahead of the premium live event, The Bloodline leader believes he will still be holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship till WrestleMania XL.

Given that the tickets for the event went on sale this week, Reigns sent a bold message to the potential winner of the Royal Rumble.

Check out The Tribal Chief's tweet below:

"Win the Rumble and get a round trip to the Island of Relevancy," he wrote.

It will be exciting to see yet another intense face-off between The Head of the Table and The Defiant One on SmackDown this week. This will carve the road to a title match in Saudi Arabia next month.

