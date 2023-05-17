Roman Reigns set for another extended break from WWE - Reports

Roman Reigns, who has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for over a year now, recently shifted to a part-time schedule and will reportedly take another break from wrestling moving forward.

The Tribal Chief shocked the world at WrestleMania 39 by defeating Cody Rhodes and is set to complete 1,000 days as world champion at Night of Champions 2023. His schedule after the event may not be what fans expect.

According to private Twitter account BWE, which has provided several accurate reports lately, Roman Reigns is set to take another extended break from WWE very soon. A fan on Twitter asked if The Head of The Table will take the titles away from the promotion during the break, and the source replied with a "yes."

Reigns will seemingly not defend the undisputed titles at Night of Champions 2023 as he will compete in another match. Fans may not witness him defend his titles until SummerSlam if he takes a break after the Saudi Arabia premium live event.

Roman Reigns will challenge for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles at WWE Night of Champions 2023

After The Usos lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championships to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, they failed to win the titles back from the babyfaces. This left The Tribal Chief disappointed.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns returned and addressed the situation. After expressing his discontent, he went on to state that instead of giving The Usos another chance, he will step into the ring himself along with Solo Sikoa to challenge for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's Undisputed Tag Team Titles at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

The cracks among The Bloodline members are deeper than ever, and fans could finally witness a payoff if the twins betray Roman Reigns on May 27. There's also a chance that The Tribal Chief and The Enforcer will win the titles. Only time will reveal the truth.

Do you think The Usos will betray The Tribal Chief at Night of Champions 2023? Let us know in the comments section.

