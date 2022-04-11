Roman Reigns and several other SmackDown Superstars set to appear on RAW - Reports

Roman Reigns is bringing The Bloodline to WWE RAW on Monday.

Friday night on WWE SmackDown, The Head of the Table demanded The Usos to head to WWE RAW this Monday to capture the RAW World Tag Team Titles from RK-Bro, but it appears they won't be coming alone.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Reigns, The Usos, Drew McIntyre, and The New Day are all scheduled to be at WWE RAW this Monday night in Detroit.

While it's unknown who will appear on WWE RAW Monday, based on the closing of SmackDown Friday night, The Usos and Reigns are probably a safe bet.

Will Roman Reigns be on both RAW and SmackDown going forward?

In what WWE deemed the biggest WrestleMania match of all time, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the Universal Championship with the WWE Championship.

As a member of the SmackDown roster, this leaves RAW without a top champion as long as Reigns remains solely on Friday nights.

Reigns was present alongside The Bloodline on the RAW after WrestleMania, but there has been no indication as of yet that this will be a regular occurrence.

If Reigns appears on RAW Monday night alongside The Usos, it might indicate that The Tribal Chief will be working both brands going forward as long as he remains the Unified WWE Universal Champion.

What would having The Head of the Table on both RAW and SmackDown going forward mean for WWE? Perhaps fans will find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on The Bloodline coming to WWE RAW on Monday? Do you believe Reigns should be on both shows as long as he holds both titles? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

