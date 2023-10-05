Roman Reigns' status for next week's star-studded NXT - Reports

Roman Reigns' status for next week's edition of NXT has reportedly been revealed.

On the latest episode of NXT, Paul Heyman announced that The Tribal Chief had bestowed upon him the privilege of heading to NXT and giving his valuable guidance to Bron Breakker. The latter is all set to take on Carmelo Hayes with WWE legend John Cena being in Hayes' corner.

Many fans speculated about a potential Roman Reigns appearance on the star-studded edition of NXT. It seems like Reigns won't be making an appearance on next week's NXT, as per a report by Xero News:

"Roman Reigns is not scheduled to show up at NXT next Tuesday."

Roman Reigns will appear on SmackDown next week

Fans are aware at this point that Reigns will make his long-awaited return to WWE TV on next week's edition of SmackDown. The Tribal Chief has been presented as a special attraction for a while now and rarely makes appearances on weekly TV.

While speaking on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast last year, Reigns opened up about his part-time schedule:

"When you've been on the road for 10 years straight, and someone who has been at the highest level, the main-event level, I ran a full schedule for a long time. For me, it was really just trying to balance everything. And as someone who has five children, we're at a very critical portion of their lives, where they're so young. This is where we build these relationships and these bonds, and they get to know who their dad is. For me, it was extremely important that I can build my fatherhood as the priority, and the No. 1 hat that I wear. And WWE, Vince [McMahon], everybody was really good about accommodating that and making sure to keep me in the WWE family." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Next week's NXT will be a huge affair. Fans can expect an interaction between John Cena and Paul Heyman at some point during the show. It remains to be seen who comes out on top when Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker face off with two living legends in their respective corners.

Are you excited for next week's NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.