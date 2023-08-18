Roman Reigns status for WWE Payback revealed- Reports

Roman Reigns is the top heel in WWE right now, with The Bloodline storyline still currently going on. However, it doesn't mean that The Tribal Chief will be a recurring feature on every premium live event regardless of being involved in the biggest storyline in the company right now.

Roman Reigns has been on top of his game for the last few years with the help of his Bloodline members Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa. But now with the group falling apart and leaving the third act of their play, it looks as if we're about to conclude the drama.

It seems like WWE is planning for a big blowoff of The Bloodline storyline to happen at a huge premium live event and to let it rest for a bit before continuing it. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed the reports of Reigns going on a break for now as he is not scheduled to appear on the WWE Payback Premium Live Event.

It was also noted that The Head of the Table had been injured in his previous match against Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023. Perhaps this break would give him enough time to heal and come back to end The Bloodline saga once and for all.

Absent WWE star reportedly being positioned to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel

The Head of the Table has stood tall against every opponent he's faced in the ring in a singles match. Roman Reigns recently added his cousin, Jey Uso to that list again for a third time as the former Tag Team Champion lost to him at SummerSlam.

After coming very close to scoring a win against Reigns and becoming the new Tribal Chief, his dreams were shattered by the interference of his twin brother. Jimmy cost Jey the match and the title. Many fans were shocked by the revelation of seeing Jey's own brother betray and were left confused until hearing Jimmy's explanation on SmackDown.

Jey then seemingly quit and stated that he's out of The Bloodline and the WWE after getting revenge on his brother with a Superkick. But now according to new reports from Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it seems like Main Event Jey Uso could have another chance to take his cousin, Roman Reigns down at Crown Jewel.

''Obviously with him laying out Reigns, they have to go back to it in some form because this angle clearly positions him as the hottest babyface in the company and they still have a big Saudi Arabia show before Mania season,'' said Meltzer.

