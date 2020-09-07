Vince McMahon reportedly made a major change to Roman Reigns' planned WrestleMania opponent

Roman Reigns returned to WWE a couple of weeks back at SummerSlam in spectacular fashion. The Big Dog not only aligned himself with Paul Heyman but also won the Universal Championship at Payback just a week after his return.

Fans' prayers have finally been answered as Roman Reigns is now a heel. The Big Dog beat The Fiend Bray Wyatt to take the Universal Championship just a week into his reign.

There was speculation that The Fiend will be feuding with Roman Reigns after losing the title. However, WWE held a fatal 4-way to determine the next number one contender - a match that did not even include Bray Wyatt. As a result, Roman Reigns' cousin Jey Uso will be competing for the Universal Championship at the upcoming Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

Roman Reigns and The Fiend feud

This, however, does not mean the end for the rivalry between The Fiend and Roman Reigns as WWE has something big planned for the two. As per Dave Meltzer of WON, the plan is to have Roman Reigns face 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at a later date, which is why the latter is being saved for now.

The idea seems to be to save Fiend, his WrestleMania opponent in the original planning that Vince changed, to a later PPV.

It is almost certain that Jey Uso is just a filler match for Roman Reigns so that WWE can delay the feud between The Fiend and Roman Reigns.

The Fiend Bray Wyatt is being pegged to become the top babyface of the blue brand. It will be interesting to see how WWE book this feud going forward.

While Roman Reigns will have some filler matches before his program with Bray Wyatt begins, WWE will have to be smart in booking The Fiend so that he continues to pose a serious threat to the new Universal Champion.