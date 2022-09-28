WWE reportedly has major plans for Roman Reigns' Undisputed Championship moving forward

It has been reported that Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Titles will not be unified into one championship belt.

After capturing both of WWE's world titles at WrestleMania in April 2022, Roman has ruled the company as the Undisputed Champion. However, with recent reports suggesting that WWE is set to change numerous title designs, fans have questioned how this could impact The Tribal Chief's run as champion.

According to a recent post from Xero News, the company will not be merging both the Universal and WWE championships together as both are set for a rebrand.

"There is 2 world titles planned for the new belt designs. There is no plans to unify them into 1 belt."

Roman Reigns' next defense of his titles will take place on Saturday, November 5th at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, where he will face off against YouTuber turned wrestler, Logan Paul.

When will Roman Reigns' titles get a new look?

Despite news emerging that WWE is set to change the design of many of its championships, The Head of The Tables' belts may stay the same for quite some time.

Xero News has reported that whilst some belts may change soon during SmackDown and RAW's season premiers, Reigns' titles will not, as long as he is the champion.

"The new world titles won't be used until Roman (Reigns) drops.The other 3 will be on season premiers.1 of them I believe is a new NXT belt."

Given that Roman Reigns has been world champion for over 750 days, it may be some time before the look of his titles are altered due to the fact that he looks almost unbeatable at this moment in time.

Do you want WWE to change the design of their belts? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

