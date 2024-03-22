Ronda Rousey maintained a good relationship with 2 key WWE figures despite hating Vince McMahon - Reports

Ronda Rousey has been in the headlines for stating that she never intends to return to WWE again. The biggest criticism she had was towards the most important man in WWE for four decades Vince McMahon. Despite how much she hated McMahon, she maintained a good relationship with two key figures.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer expanded on Rousey's shots at Vince McMahon in her book. He stated that her feelings about McMahon had been known publicly ever since her tweet about Bruce Prichard being McMahon's avatar.

Meltzer also noted that another person close to the situation said that Ronda Rousey felt WWE's culture was misogynistic and by the time she left, she despised Vince McMahon but maintained a friendly relationship with Stephanie McMahon while also having positive things to say about Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

What was the exact comment Ronda Rousey made towards Bruce Prichard and Vince McMahon?

What were the comments that Rousey made that garnered a lot of attention? It was surrounded by Bruce Prichard, a well-known right-hand man of Vince McMahon. Since he was still around despite McMahon being gone, Rousey felt the need to speak up against him too.

On Twitter, Ronda Rousey said:

"Bruce Prichard is basically Vince’s avatar, if he’s still around Vince still has a hand in the business. Vince was still running things through Bruce when he was “gone” before"

Soon after these accusations, it was announced that Bruce Prichard would be undergoing a tricep surgery. Some, including ex-WWE writer Vince Russo, have been suspicious of the timing of his surgery.

According to Russo, not only was Rousey "dead on" with her comments, but he believed that there was no way that a high-ranking figure like Bruce Prichard would take time away during WrestleMania - the busiest season of WWE's calendar year.

