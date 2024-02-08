Ex-WWE writer seemingly confirms theory that Vince McMahon is using 60-year-old legend as his undercover replacement (Exclusive)

Very recently, a huge accusation was thrown against Vince McMahon's right-hand man - a 60-year-old legend who has long been one of the closest men to him. An ex-WWE writer seemed to confirm this theory.

Following the allegations that led to Vince McMahon's resignation from TKO, former WWE star Ronda Rousey posted on X, stating that legend Bruce Prichard is essentially McMahon's avatar. She added the former CEO was working through the 60-year-old as an undercover replacement the first time he resigned in 2022.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, ex-WWE head writer Vince Russo was asked about Ronda Rousey's tweet and agreed with it, essentially confirming the theory that Bruce Prichard is McMahon's avatar:

"She [Ronda Rousey] is dead on bro. Bruce Prichard has been Vince McMahon's eyes and ears going back to the 80s and it was no secret, everybody knew. So when she's putting that tweet out, she's dead on. When you start looking at things now when you start looking at the timeline and series of events that happened. I'm starting to believe there could possibly be a whole other side to this story - where Vince was the man on the out. Vince got worked perhaps." (2:07-2:55)

Russo went on to explain several theories, suggesting that TKO and Ari Emanuel could possibly have been behind McMahon's exit.

Note: These are merely theories based on the allegations.

Bruce Prichard is undergoing triceps surgery following the Vince McMahon allegations

Not long after Ronda Rousey made the accusations against Bruce Prichard, Mr. McMahon's former right-hand man was revealed to be undergoing tricep surgery.

Conrad Thompson, the co-host of Something to Wrestle With, confirmed on X/Twitter that Bruce Prichard was undergoing tricep surgery. Vince Russo addressed this as well, stating that Prichard taking time off during the busiest period of the year (WrestleMania season) made little sense and that he normally would have postponed his surgery until after WrestleMania 40.

