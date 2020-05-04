Wyatt/Reigns

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the biggest rumors and stories of the day.

With MITB just weeks away, there is a lot of buzz as to who will win this year's contracts. On today's edition, we will talk about an unfortunate injury to a former Universal Champion, a current Champion revealing a bizarre update and news regarding the future of WWE legend Rey Mysterio with the company.

So without any further ado, let us jump into today's rumor mill updates:

#5 Update on Rey Mysterio's contract with WWE

Rey Mysterio is not just a former World Champion, but one of the most coveted and respected Superstars in the WWE roster today.

The Master of 619 could have chosen to leave WWE a few months back as he had an opt-out clause in his contract, which he did not avail. Mysterio's contract is now set to expire somewhere around September this year.

WrestlingNews.co have reported that Rey Mysterio has not signed a new deal with WWE and could be a free agent soon:

It is interesting to note that he has not agreed to terms on a new deal so, unless something gets signed in the next few months, he could be a free agent and he could sign with another company.

They also stated why the former 3-time World Champion possibly signed a short-term deal with WWE:

Advertisement

The reason why he chose to sign a short contract rather was because he wanted to keep his options open and he wanted to see how his body would hold up.

Rey Mysterio is a future Hall of Famer and has a vast history of performing not just for WWE but other companies like WCW and Lucha Underground.

Will Rey Mysterio re-sign with WWE or chose to leave? Give us your take in the comments!