WWE Rumor Roundup - AEW believes legendary star has "quietly" signed a deal with WWE, Major update on Roman Reigns' status, Superstar to return once he is healthy  

The WWE Rumor Roundups can't be complete without Roman Reigns these days, as he is the company's biggest superstar. There is some doubt over the Tribal Chief's status for WrestleMania Backlash, and we've received a timely update on what's in store for Reigns.

Fans should also not expect a WWE Hall of Famer to show up in AEW as officials within Tony Khan's company believe that the veteran superstar has already signed a contract with Vince McMahon.

We end the latest rumor roundup with a note on Rey Mysterio's return. On that note, let's get right to the top rumors of the day:

#1. Bret Hart might have "quietly" signed with WWE

Bret Hart will manage FTR at an event for Big Time Wrestling (BTW) in June, and the announcement has naturally raised hopes of seeing "The Hitman" becoming a regular on AEW TV.

However, as reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW executives feel that Bret Hart has already penned a lucrative contract with WWE and could be banned from appearing for Tony Khan's company.

Bret Hart is reportedly permitted to take indie bookings, which explains why he will be in Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler's corner when the AEW tag team will face Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr. for BTW.

Hart is also not expected to be involved during the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, as his reported WWE contract could prevent him from doing business with AEW.

"The reason this is on an indie show and not AEW is that those in AEW are of the belief that Hart quietly signed a lucrative WWE deal that would ban him from appearing on AEW shows," revealed Dave Meltzer. "But he is allowed to do indie shows, so that loophole allowed this to happen. This also means they believe he can't be part of the Owen Hart tournament presentation."

Bret Hart appeared for AEW at Double or Nothing 2019 to unveil the world heavyweight championship, and he is unlikely to work directly with the promotion until his new WWE deal expires.

#2. Who will Roman Reigns face at WrestleMania Backlash?

Roman Reigns will defend his unified title at WrestleMania Backlash.

We're two weeks away from WrestleMania Backlash, and WWE is yet to reveal a new feud for Roman Reigns. Recent reports suggested that Reigns might not wrestle at the upcoming premium live event; however, today, Dave Meltzer noted that the Tribal Chief is still slated to headline the show.

WWE plans on taping two episodes of SmackDown on 4/22, and Roman Reigns' next program is also set to kick off on this Friday's edition of the blue brand.

"Roman Reigns will headline, and since they are taping two weeks of Smackdown on 4/22 in Albany, NY, they are going to almost have to shoot the angle for his opponent on the show," wrote Meltzer

While Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre's names have emerged as the rumored opponents for Roman Reigns, The Scottish Warrior is currently the favorite to face the undisputed world champion at WrestleMania Backlash.

#3. Update on Rey Mysterio's status

Rey Mysterio has missed two weeks of RAW following an attack from Veer Mahaan on the RAW after WrestleMania 38, and many fans have inquired about the legend's whereabouts.

Mahaan has since picked up dominant victories over Dominik and a local competitor, while Rey Mysterio has been forced to be on the sidelines. It was reported in the Newsletter that Rey Mysterio was taken off TV due to a medical condition, but he is scheduled to return soon after he gets perfectly healthy.

"The Master of the 619" will continue his feud with Veer Mahaan, and their singles match might first happen on TV, which has been the original plan.

