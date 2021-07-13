Rumor Roundup: Brock Lesnar's new look compared to former WWE Superstar, Paul Heyman to be replaced permanently, Details on upcoming superstar Draft (13th July)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the biggest backstage stories and rumors from the world of WWE. In today's article, we will take a look at the status of two former WWE Champions no longer signed to the company.

#5 Paul Heyman removed permanently from WWE Talking Smack

Paul Heyman's name had become synonymous with Talking Smack over the past few months. However, Roman Reigns' special counsel will no longer serve as the co-host of Talking Smack and has been replaced by Pat McAfee.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that Heyman has been permanently removed from the show and will not be making a return as the co-host.

"Meltzer also reported that Paul Heyman is off Talking Smack permanently, replaced by Pat McAfee. Meltzer said there was no real reason for the decision but 'everything can change tomorrow in WWE.' He said there are questions about how to handle Talking Smack when they go back out on the road, mainly because Fox doesn't want the show to air before the West Coast audience can see the show.''

The report also said there was no such concern for RAW Talk. McAfee is part of the current SmackDown announce table along with Michael Cole. The former NFL star has made a good impression on fans and critics by bringing his vibrant and hilarious commentary style to WWE.

