Rumor Roundup: Management wants to 'refine' and repackage top star, former WWE Champion heading to NXT? Details on plan for John Cena and Roman Reigns (17th August)

Welcome to another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and backstage stories from the world of WWE. In today's edition, we will take a detailed look at the ongoing feud between John Cena and Roman Reigns.

The two men are set to face each other at SummerSlam. The two men verbally tore each other apart on SmackDown this past week. Cena showed once again why he is one of the best on the microphone and The Big Dog also managed to hold his own against the 16-time World Champion.

So without any further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some of the most interesting rumors related to WWE:

#5 WWE wants to 'refine' Keith Lee

Keith Lee returned to WWE a few weeks back after being absent for months. Lee had revealed that he battled COVID-19 and heart problems, before he was cleared to make his in-ring return to WWE RAW.

Lee has received a mixed booking ever since he returned. The Limitless One was last seen on RAW when he beat Karrion Kross on the 8/2 episode of RAW. However, as of late Lee has been doing dark matches before RAW and SmackDown. He has defeated Austin Theory, Chico Adams, Niles Plonk and Casey Blackrose so far.

PWInsider has revealed that management wants to 'refine' and repackage Keith Lee and see what works for the former NXT Champion:

PWInsider reports that the short squash matches were booked because WWE management wants to “refine” Lee and decide what works best for him going forward.

Before Lee's hiatus from WWE, it was reported that he was in contention to become the US Champion. It will be interesting to see how WWE book Keith Lee. It is possible that WWE wants Keith Lee to work the 'monster' style given that he is being put in squash matches recently.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra