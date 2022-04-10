WWE Rumor Roundup: Top star told to lose weight, plans for Cody Rhodes, reason why Ronda Rousey lost at WrestleMania

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Roundup, where we look at the top rumors in sports entertainment. Today, the likes of Cody Rhodes and Ronda Rousey feature.

The American Nightmare enjoyed a great return at WrestleMania 38, and we now know what WWE's long-term plan is for him. Meanwhile, Rousey's defeat at The Show of Shows surprised many. We also have a rumor of Vince McMahon allegedly wanting a former champion to lose weight.

So, let's get into the latest rumors in the world of WWE. Give your thoughts on them in the comments section below!

#3. The real reason Ronda Rousey lost to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania

Charlotte Flair's win over Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38 was one of the most surprising outcomes of the entire event, but it seems WWE has a purpose. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the two women will feud for the long term, so Rousey had to lose the first match.

This rumor is playing out on TV. An I Quit Match between Charlotte and the ex-UFC star will take place at WrestleMania Backlash. Ronda looks set to end her feud with Charlotte on top with the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Read on for a note on further plans for Ronda to team with a fellow female star.

#2. Rumor on Vince McMahon wanting Gunther to lose weight

Gunther debuted on SmackDown this week.

Gunther (FKA WALTER) is now on the main roster, following his debut on the SmackDown after WrestleMania. He made his way to the blue brand alongside Ludwig Kaiser (FKA Marcel Barthel).

The Ring General has gotten himself in fantastic shape, with this possibly being under Vince McMahon's request. Dave Meltzer reported Gunther got asked to lose weight since the WWE Chairman wants slim wrestlers on television.

We'll have to wait and see how far Vince pushes the former NXT UK Champion, with fans hoping he'd reach the main event scene. Gunther has worked tremendously hard to fit WWE's supposed vision for potential stars.

#1. Cody Rhodes' first long-term feud back in WWE

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Seth Rollins in a 21-minute classic. The two shared a handshake on RAW following The American Nightmare's show-opening promo. However, that might not be it for the two of them.

Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast talked about what's in store for Rhodes and Ronda Rousey. He mentioned the latter might start teaming up with Shayna Baszler. As for Cody, he and Rollins might have a long feud following the events of WrestleMania weekend.

If their match at The Show of Shows is any indication, expect further fireworks between The Visionary and The American Nightmare. The two could have some excellent matches at the next couple of Premium Live Events: WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell.

Look back at some of the top rumors from a few months ago and see how they played out in our weekly WWE Rumor Review.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh