WWE Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon unhappy with 2 Superstars, NXT star's move to main roster canceled and more - 9th June 2020

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg are reportedly unhappy with a Superstar's unprofessional tactics

Two WWE Superstars reportedly injured and more in today's WWE Rumor Roundup.

Vince McMahon

Welcome to another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup on Sportskeeda. We have gone through all the top wrestling news from several sources to bring you the very best of the lot.

Two WWE Superstars have reportedly suffered injuries and their timeline is currently unknown. Brock Lesnar and Goldberg are unhappy with one particular WWE Superstar and more such stories feature in the roundup today.

Before we get to all that, here are the headline-makers of the day:

Vince McMahon unhappy with 2 Superstars

Vince McMahon is not a happy man

Vince McMahon is reportedly unhappy with Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa right now. The two have been going back and forth on Twitter following the NXT TakeOver: In Your House and things have not been great.

Bryan Alvarez has claimed on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Live that the WWE Chairman is not happy with this feud on Twitter. He has got no plans to get the two in a feud in WWE any time soon and thus, does not want things teased on social media as well.

Orton and Ciampa reportedly violated the unwritten rule of not getting in a heated feud on social media without having actual plans for getting in the ring together. Alvarez noted:

All of this was just like, these two guys did something and now everyone is talking about it, and the impression I was given is that Vince was not happy with this.

For those of you who don't know, I'll tell you something very quickly about this. There are rules, and then there is Vince. Vince hates it when guys or women or whatever teases a match that he's not going to do, he hates that. But, if he starts booking a payoff, that's totally fine—a different set of rules.

Ciampa is still in NXT but is more laid back about his stance of not moving away from the Black & Gold brand now. Orton, on the other hand, takes on Edge at Backlash this Sunday.

