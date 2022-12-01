Rumor killer on WWE's plans for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 - Reports

A source previously reported Roman Reigns' plans for WWE WrestleMania 39 and now it seems like the reports have been shot down.

For those unaware, Xero News recently reported that The Tribal Chief could perform on both nights of next year's Showcase of The Immortals to defend both of his world titles.

Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Since then, he has successfully defended his title against top babyfaces like Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

According to a new report from Ringside News, there are no plans for The Head of The Table to defend both his titles at WrestleMania 39.

"A tenured member of the WWE creative team, who is privy to such discussions, was quick to shoot down this “report,”" stated Ringside News.

Ringside News also took a shot at the original rumor source stating that Xero News have no real source on the inside.

"It’s obvious this person has no real source on the inside, because he is referring to discussions that have never taken place."

The Advocate ⚖ @AdvocateOfTJD Roman/Rock is definitely a dream match for many but with Roman holding both titles, I don't want it to happen unless he loses at least one of them with that being said, Cody's return SHOULD be at the Rumble and win it all proceeding to become the one to end Roman's title reign Roman/Rock is definitely a dream match for many but with Roman holding both titles, I don't want it to happen unless he loses at least one of them with that being said, Cody's return SHOULD be at the Rumble and win it all proceeding to become the one to end Roman's title reign https://t.co/LWId5v12nF

Although Ringside News' report seems legitimate, we can never be sure. Fans are currently expecting a dream confrontation between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania 39.

A recap of Roman Reigns' WWE career since becoming the Undisputed World Champion at WrestleMania 38

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



I love shots like these so much Roman Reigns backstage after the unforgettable LMS match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.I love shots like these so much Roman Reigns backstage after the unforgettable LMS match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.I love shots like these so much 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/cHfFkUWDdF

The Tribal Chief proved his worth by defeating his arch-rival Brock Lesnar in the main event of the company's flagship event. He has been on a path of dominance ever since.

The company booked a program between RK-Bro and The Bloodline that ended when The Tribal Chief defeated Riddle on an episode of SmackDown. Following this, he didn't defend his title until SummerSlam 2022.

At The Biggest Party of The Summer, Brock Lesnar was back to contend for the world championship. Roman Reigns faced The Beast one last time at the event in a Last Man Standing match and emerged victorious.

His next title defense came at WWE Clash at the Castle, where he battled hometown hero Drew McIntyre. After a major distraction from Solo Sikoa, he defeated The Scottish Warrior to retain his titles.

The Head of The Table defeated Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022 to remain at the top of WWE's food chain and hasn't defended his titles since.

As of now, it looks like he will be defending his titles against Kevin Owens next.

Do you think Roman Reigns will perform on both nights of WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section.

