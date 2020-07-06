Rumored plans for Rey Mysterio as he works without a WWE contract

How much longer will Rey Mysterio wrestle after getting in the ring with Dominick?

Will the future Hall of Famer end his career with another company or stay in WWE?

Rey Mysterio and Dominik

Rey Mysterio apparently is working for WWE despite not currently having a contract with the company. That latest report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer came out over the weekend.

The 45-year-old future Hall of Famer has been heavily involved in WWE programming in recent weeks alongside his son Dominik, and that appears to be the endgame here. Sportskeeda's Senior Journalist Tom Colohue tweeted that Rey Mysterio and WWE have an extension they can add to his contract, but right now the focus is on getting in the ring with his son.

Rey Mysterio's #wwe contract has come to an end, per the Observer.



Mysterio does have a 6 month extension that he and the company can activate if they wish.



To my knowledge he will continue working with the company until at the very least he is able to work with Dominik. — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) July 6, 2020

Rey Mysterio was close to retiring last year but was talked out of it by his son, a real life angle that later played out on television. According to Colohue, Mysterio's time in the ring is winding down and he plans to end his career with WWE.

What does the future hold for Rey Mysterio?

The overarching storyline surrounding Rey Mysterio on WWE TV has been his impending retirement for quite some time now. Hints of his retirement go back as far as his feud with Samoa Joe heading into WrestleMania 35.

Mysterio signed, what was believed, to be a two-year deal with WWE in 2018 and it appears that deal is now up. According to Tom Colohue, plans are still in the works for the former World Champion to walk away in the near future. Much like what we saw out of The Undertaker in recent years, it's all about finding the right match.

After that, the suggestion backstage is that he is looking to retire and will seek a suitable final match, putting someone else over on his way out of the door. #wwe — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) July 6, 2020

Advertisement

Rey Mysterio has been embroiled in a heated storyline with Seth Rollins that has brought Dominik back to WWE TV. It appears as though this is building to some type of match that could see Dominik finally make his in-ring debut.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins are scheduled to go one-on-one in a brutal match at Extreme Rules, making it entirely possible we see Dominik at SummerSlam.