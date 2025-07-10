Sad news for WWE legend Hulk Hogan - Reports

Some sad news has emerged for Hulk Hogan. While the Hall of Famer was booed on the RAW debut on Netflix and hasn't been seen in WWE since, he has moved on to other ventures.

The WWE legend has unfortunately had to face some very disappointing news on that front. While the demand for everything related to WWE has been very high, the same cannot be said for Hulk Hogan's new promotion.

The event may be several weeks away, but the debut show for Hulk Hogan's Real American Freestyle has not been selling many tickets. After being announced quite a while back, the promotion has seemingly not been able to sell too many tickets for its opening night.

The current setup is for 3882 tickets to be available, of the 13,077 seats. As per Wrestle Tix, though, even with the few seats announced, the show has not sold too many tickets. A total of 457 tickets had been sold for the show since the event was announced at the time of the report.

To make things worse, only 47 tickets have been sold over the last week.

The show is set to take place on August 30, so there is still time for demand to pick up, but usually, there is a bigger surge of sales on the first announcement, with the rest of the tickets being slowly picked up heading into the last week of the show.

Hulk Hogan also had to deal with rumors about his health recently

There was recently talk that Hogan was on his deathbed. His friend, Bubba the Love Sponge, had gone on record saying that Hogan's family members had been told to come and say goodbye to him.

However, TMZ reported that these rumors were not true. They said that a source had told them that he was not on his deathbed, but he was fighting neck and back issues in the hospital. A further report also stated that he had been suffering from difficulties with a cervical surgery, but it was not as bad as first thought.

