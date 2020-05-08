Sami Zayn has reportedly not agreed to return to work ahead of Money in the Bank 

Sami Zayn

As reported earlier, Sami Zayn was scheduled to be a part of last week's SmackDown tapings but he pulled out of the show.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided an update on Sami Zayn's status by revealing that the WWE Intercontinental Champion "had still not agreed to return to work at last word".

WWE has given the talents the liberty to miss shows if they wish to during the coronavirus pandemic. The Superstars are in no way forced to attend the tapings and their decision won't lead to any negative repercussion.

As a result of Zayn choosing to stay safe, the Intercontinental title may not be defended at the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV.

Daniel Bryan - who is the #1 contender for the IC title and was previously earmarked to have a long-term program with Sami Zayn - will be one of the contestants in the Money in the Bank ladder match. Meltzer noted that the plan was always to have Daniel Bryan in the MITB match even before Sami Zayn made the call to miss the tapings.

Meltzer revealed the following:

Even though Zayn is IC champion and Mania seemed to start a long-term program with Bryan, Bryan was always booked to be in MITB before Zayn made the call not to attend the recent tapings.

Will Sami Zayn continue his feud against Daniel Bryan?

Sami Zayn has not wrestled a single match since WrestleMania 36, where he successfully defended the IC title against Daniel Bryan. The leader of The Artist Collective recently had his wisdom teeth removed and it could be another reason behind his absence from WWE TV. He has been posting updates on social media from his home as you can see below:

A safe space for neighborhood cats. pic.twitter.com/u9Q5X23C58 — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 1, 2020

The Intercontinental Championship is Sami Zayn's first main roster title in the WWE and he should ideally resume his storyline with Daniel Bryan after the Money in the Bank PPV. As noted, Bryan and Sami Zayn were originally booked to have a lengthy feud and that WWE could get back to it after MITB is in the books.